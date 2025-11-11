Myrtleford played at home in round four of the Ovens and Murray Bowls midweek pennant where the A1 side lost narrowly to Wodonga 51-56.

Greg Robbins, Marino Candusio, Cheryl Lewis and Jim Murtagh managed to win their rink 19 shots to 15 while Mick Dwyer’s team lost with a close 16-17.

Lance Symon’s group also went down 16-26.

The B1 side had a better day, beating Moyhu 73-45.

Best performance on the day was Col Smith’s foursome – Smith, with Pauline Clearson, Terry McCaw and Graeme Piazza won comfortably 32-10.

Royston Smith’s rink pitched in with a solid 23-14 win and Les Brown’s mob lost narrowly, 18 shots to 21.

Round five of the weekend pennant season was a big day at the Myrtleford Bowls Club, where all three levels of the competition played at home.

Unfortunately, the A1 side were outclassed by a determined Corowa RSL who won 62-102.

Greg Robbin’s group tried hard but could only manage a draw – Robbins, with Denis Piazza, Lindsay Hamilton and Karen Nicholls, scored 16-16, but all other rinks lost.

Mick Dwyer’s group scored 19-25, Mary Paton’s 13-27 and Peta Mattys’ crew went down 14-32.

The Weekend B1 unit continued their good form defeating Moyhu 68-51.

Graham Burrington, with Graeme Attwood, Jim Murtagh and Glenys Pepyat, were best on the ground with a 25-10 win.

Royston Smith’s group also won 21-19, while Jeff Stagg’s rink held their opponent to a draw 22 shots all.

The Weekend B2 side, playing host to Corowa Civic, were defeated 57-82.

Doing their best was Pippa Laspina, Gerry Green, Samuel Kupferle and Adrian Novak won their rink 23-16, while Helen Murtagh’s bunch lost 18-34 and Phyllis Swindley’s 16-32.