One of Myrtleford's core community events on offer over the warmer months is the wildly-popular, weekly live music evening, 'Summer Series', organised by the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce in the centre of town at the Piazza.

The Summer Series is jam-packed with talented local artists performing each Friday evening in December, before switching to Saturday evenings in January and into February.

As 'The Stents' performed on stage in the Piazza last Friday evening, 12 December, where children danced to the music, patrons sampled a range of spectacular and scrumptious fare and families relaxed, reclined on rugs or chairs away from the warm evening sun.

"What a great night," Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce secretary, Kerry Murphy said.

"It's a great family–friendly event where people can have a delicious picnic in the park.

"Chairs are available or you can bring your own chair or picnic blanket, if you're not dancing along.

"On site with food options; the 'La Coppa' food van is here and 'Reclaim' Winebar have a stall available.

"Myrtleford chamber members Bastoni, Tu Vietnamese and Café Fez are open for take-aways, or attendees can pop into Bush Track Wines and pick up some nibbles before the music starts."

At thist week's live-music event, Adam Lindsay will perform as the Myrtleford Farmers' Market transforms the Piazza into even more of a bustling community hub.

The Twilight Farmers' Market will be held this Friday, 19 December, from 5pm to 8pm.

A gold coin donation is welcome upon entry.

DECEMBER 2025:

Friday 19 Dec: Adam Lindsay - Myrtleford Farmers Market: 5pm > 8pm

Friday 26 December: NO SHOW Boxing day / Rodeo in town

JANUARY 2026:

Saturday 3 January: Cat Magic (TBC)

Saturday 10 January: Joe Davis & Angus Swann

Saturday 17 January: Tahlia Brain

Saturday 24 January: Minnie & the Moonrakers

Saturday 31 January: In The Pines

FEBRUARY 2026:

Saturday 7 February: One Night Stand

Final Saturday 14 February: The Contenders (T.Lockwood/Charlie Browne)