The Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo is set to mark 70 years this Boxing Day, as they host a day of country rodeo thrills, spills and fun for the whole family at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve.

Golden Spurs Rodeo committee secretary and Lions club member, Mick Cross, said this year's rodeo is a very proud moment for both the town and the Myrtleford Lions Club.

"We've come a long way from where we started back in 1954," he said.

"With a whole host of new volunteers and community members, to legacy generations of family members who were with us when it was first started, (in fact we have four generations of the Browne family from Rosewhite who will be volunteering for this auspicious event on Boxing Day).

"This is the largest event the Myrtleford Lions Club host during the year and we see this as a 'signature' event the town hosts to bring in additional tourism, not just for Myrtleford but for the entire Alpine Shire.

"All proceeds go back towards future projects which support our community and we work with an interstate contractor who manages the cattle featured on the day, so it's possible to see livestock coming from both inside and outside the community, depending on availability."

Golden Spurs Rodeo committee president and Lions club member, Ben Browne, said the day's program is currently being finalised.

"The final program will be available via our website before the event, but we are excited to announce our largest jackpot of $15,000 for the Shoot Out Winner take all Bull Ride," he said.

"This is considered a full professional rodeo, with all of the events registered with the normal prize money for the Golden Spurs."

Lions club and rodeo committee member Tim Cosser said without the community's amazing support they wouldn't be able to put on an event of this size and spectacle.

"We are grateful to have the support from the Myrtleford Swim Club, to not only help with recycling cans and bottles, but also to support cleaning the recreation reserve after the event completes," he said.

"In addition, this event would not be complete without the support from our sponsors.

"From major sponsors such as the Alpine Shire, Asahi and Schweppes to our gold sponsors; McPhersons EarthMoving Contractors, Rinlatech Engineering and Roche Transport to a whole host of others."

Saddle up for rodeo action

Preparations are well in hand for the 70th staging of Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo this Boxing Day at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve.

The 26 December event includes barrel races, team roping, saddle bronc and bareback riding and an open bull ride, where the bravest cowboys try to stay in the saddle for eight seconds on some of Australia’s Happy Gill’s best bucking bulls, 'Gold Bandit' and 'Vertical Exit'.

Big screen replays will ensure no-one misses out on any of the day's excitement.

The rodeo will host food stalls which will be available throughout the day, with the event maintaining a strict no-BYO alcohol or glass policy - all eskies will be inspected by security on arrival.

Patrons are urged to bring their own chair, warm jacket or blanket for the late evening, with passes available to get these items from your car if necessary.

Tickets are listed as adults $40, teenagers (13-17) $25, children (7-12) $15, children six years and under free, family bundle $90 (two adults, two children/teenagers).

Camping tickets: no free camping permitted prior to or during the event: $10 per vehicle.

Camping tickets do not include entry to the rodeo.

Valid for the night of the 26th December.

An up-to-date program will be uploaded on the website prior to the rodeo and will also be available on entry.

Any changes to the rodeo will be available on the 'Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo' Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/17vggHzE1Y/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

Gates are open at 11am for junior and second division events and the main program starts at 4pm and goes until 10.30pm.

For more information, visit: https://www.myrtlefordrodeo.com.au.