Bright's Howitt Park was a hub of activity last Saturday afternoon as Party in the Park touched down in town.

Hundreds of local families and visitors threw down a picnic rug to listen to, or got up and danced to the tremendous live music offerings at the Sibley Soundshell, firstly from Benny and Megs, Lee Rosser and Tom O'Conner and the Melbourne Ska Orchestra, before DJ Eddy rounded out the evening.

Others got into a fun game of cornhole, giant Jenga, or connect four and a dozens had their faces painted to add a bit of colour to the afternoon.

Patrons placed orders for sweet and savoury treats at food trucks and vans on site; Crepe Collective, Gourmet Spud Train, OMG! Decadent Donuts, Sixpence Coffee and Boost Albury/Wodonga Mobeel to enhance the fun-filled event.

The afternoon was fully funded through the Emergency Recovery Victoria's Community Recovery Hubs grant program and the Australian government following the October 2022 flood and landslip.