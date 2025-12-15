The Rotary Club of Bright is pulling out all the stops for this Sunday's Carols in the Park, with a massive line-up to showcase the best talent from across the alpine community.

This year's event has had a complete makeover under the creative direction of local Vikki Dornom, to assemble a glittering program featuring everyone from Bright's littlest singers to seasoned vocalists.

Bright Rotary Club president, Phil Keeghan, said they wanted to make this year's event all about the kids.

"This is their night to sing, to see Santa and soak up that special Christmas magic which only happens when a community comes together," he said.

The fun starts well before the carols begin, with the Rotary club's famous waterslide in Howitt Park running free from 4pm to 5pm; the perfect way to kick-off summer before settling in for an evening under the stars.

Performances commence at 6:30pm with Alpine Children's Centre, followed by the Bright P-12 College P-12 choir tackling 'All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth'.

The real showstopper comes at 7pm when Santa arrives with his sack full of lollies.

The program features an impressive mix of traditional carols and festive favourites with performances from local school choirs, the Bright Singers, i-dance and talented solo vocalists, including Adam Lindsay performing Paul Kelly's 'Making Gravy'.

Community singing is encouraged throughout the night.

Attendees can bring along their chairs, picnic blankets and snacks for the evening.

Candles will be available for purchase at $3, creating that magical glow as voices join together across the park.

The event is completely free.

"There's something really special about hearing kids' voices singing Christmas carols, watching the candlelight flicker and knowing you're surrounded by your neighbours," Mr Keeghan said.

"This is what community looks like."

Carols in the Park will be held this Sunday, 21 December at Howitt Park, from 6pm to 9pm.