Bright was bopping along to the beats of Bluegrass and other classic old-time tracks last weekend as the Mountaingrass Festival returned for another year.

From Friday evening to Sunday afternoon the festival had songs for everyone; from slower, to fast-paced pieces, artists were plucking musical strings in the Bright Courthouse Theatre, community hall and senior citizen's centre.

Promotions officer for Mountaingrass 2025, Suzanne Diprose, said this year's gathering was a super successful soiree.

"It was old-time and Bluegrass music on steroids all weekend," she said.

"There were some challenges to get tickets rolling this year, but we've pushed hard and we ended up with approximately 500 attendees.

"There was an absolute plethora of concerts in the community hall across the weekend: people loved to try and out-jam each other.

"We had lots of townsfolk come along to the concert on Sunday night and we deliberately priced it so it was very accessible for everyone."

This year's line-up included a series of incredible international artists such as: The Knackered Ramblers, The Tone Rangers, Foreman and Honeywell and a host of Australian-wide bands and performers.

Attendees were able to experience a range of performances, workshops and enter the raffle for a beautiful Shawnee Bowtie Resonator banjo, crafted by Laurie Grundy, worth $5000.

George Teasdell, a mandolin player, was named Young Performer of the Year and Emmy Ryan won the Songwriter Award with her piece 'Unfold'.

"We'll be here again next year," Ms Diprose said.

"We're all booked in already for November 13 to 15, 2026.

"We were very happy with the businesses in town and thank them for their support of the festival; we're greatly appreciative.

"We hope to be in Bright for many years as it's a fantastic place to hold our festival, everybody just loves it.

"Our overseas artists told us it was the best festival they attended: the town, the size of the festival, the audiences was just fantastic."