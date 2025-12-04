Judges praised the quality of wines which set the award scene for this year’s North East Victorian Wine Challenge (NEVWC) held at the Beechworth Soldiers Memorial Hall in November.

Some 315 entries were evaluated from across five renowned and distinct wine regions of North East Victoria – Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, Glenrowan, King Valley and Rutherglen - highlighting the remarkable depth, diversity and talent of the region's winemakers.

Varieties ranged from sparkling Prosecco to the coveted Provenance classes, and the results reflected a vibrant and evolving wine landscape defined by innovation, character and world-class craftsmanship.

Two and a half days of judging started on a Wednesday, November 19 with award presentations held the following Friday afternoon; doors opening to the public for the celebration.

Chief of judges Steve Flamsteed praised the calibre of entries, noting the increasingly sophisticated approach to regional expression.

“Every year we see the bar lift, but this year stood out,” Mr Flamsteed said.

“We saw 50 different varieties – the wines showed purity, balance, and a real sense of place.

“You can taste the confidence and maturity growing across all North East Victorian regions.”

King River Estate’s Flying Duck 2024 Shiraz, produced in the King Valley, clinched this year’s top honour Best Wine of Show with the same wine scoring Best Red Table Wine and Best King Valley Wine.

King River Estate co-owner John Butler, also snagged the Viticulturist of Show Trophy.

This year’s challenge also marked a historic milestone, with King Valley claiming the NEVWC Shield for the first time, awarded to the region with the highest aggregate points (171), ahead of second placed Alpine Valleys (142).

Billy Button was the standout winery from the Alpine Valleys, winning three trophies: Best Wine of Provenance for Billy Button NV Schioppettino (2015, 2021, 2024); Best Alternative Red Wine for Billy Button 2024 ‘The Rustic’ Sangiovese; and also winning the Best Alpine Valleys Wine with its 2024 'The Rustic Sangiovese'.

Other 2025 trophy winners were: Chrismont NV prosecco (Best Prosecco Wine); Eminence 2022 pinot noir, pino meunier (Best Sparkling Wine); Vignerons Schmolzer & Brown 2024 Whitlands chardonnay (Best White Table Wine); Pfeiffer NV Rare Rutherglen Topaque (Best Sweet or Fortified Wine); and Warrabilla Wines 2025 Small Batch Fiano (Best Alternative White Wine).

Gapsted Estate also picked up three gold medals for its Valley Selection 2024 Pinot Blanc, High Country 2024 Pinot Gris, and High Country 2024 Prosecco.