Both local representative cricket sides have started their seasons with a bang, with the under 16 boys and under 15 girls North East Knights teams recording victories in the opening round of the Cricket Victoria Manhari Country Cup.

Taking to Casey Fields on Sunday, both teams were able to knock off Gippsland Pride.

The boys won their match by four wickets, chasing down Gippsland’s 6/183 with six overs in hand.

The girls’ bowling won their match, knocking over Gippsland for 145 defending 5/218, a monster 73-run win.

Ava Penney was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/16 from 5.3 overs, going at less than three an over.

Regional talent manager Rohan Larkin said it was a brilliant result from the opening round.

“After a long build up, the players were super keen to get the Cup going and both teams put in fantastic performances,” he said.

“The boys were in some early trouble in their chase of 183, being 5/64.

“Both Jack Hogan [69 off 120] and Austin Ross-Anderson [44* off 72] absorbed the pressure of the match situation and went about putting on a match winning sixth-wicket partnership of 106 runs.

“The girls found themselves in a similar position to the boys being 4/66.

“Bella Bowles showed all her skills in making a run-a-ball 82 and, supported by a chanceless 52 from Larni Gorman, they put on a fifth wicket partnership of 120 which took the game away from Gippsland.”

The teams next games will be at their carnival from 15-18 December, with the boys playing in Hamilton and the girls in Albury/Wodonga.

SCORES

Under 15 Girls – NEK 5/218 in 40 overs (Bella Bowles 82, Larni Gorman 52*, Ava Penney 10*) def Gippsland Pride 145 (Ava Penney 3/16, Arabella Brett 2/7, Kirsty Plevnik 2/18).

Under 16 Boys – Gippsland Pride 6/183 in 50 overs (Raff Wisemann 3/24, Nic Hoskin 2/24) def by NEK 6/184 in 44 overs (Jack Hogan 69, Austin Ross-Anderson 44*, Lenny Power 12).