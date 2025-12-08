Alpine Shire Council has identified three local initiatives to spend a $100,000 grant from the Victorian government to aid recovery in the wake of the community impact and economic loss associated with the fatal shooting at Porepunkah in August.

Councillors last month endorsed council officers' recommendations to seek government approval to spend:

• $60,000 on increasing economic resilience initiatives: including business photography and promotion support; Australian Tourism Data Warehouse (ATDW) subscription subsidy; small business counselling support; and voucher campaign to promote local businesses.

• $20,000 on increasing local tourism through cinema and radio advertising in Wangaratta and Albury.

• $20,000 on supporting local business economy, through financial contributions to Mount Beauty Chamber of Commerce Inc. and Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. to facilitate a local approach to recovery and resilience.

The $100,000 grant is part of the $2.5m 'Supporting the Porepunkah Community and Alpine Region' package the government announced in September, which included a $50,000 grant to Bright and District Chamber of Commerce Inc.

The package also comprised grants of $5000 for eligible businesses that experienced significant disruptions and revenue losses following the incident; $50,000 to Tourism North East for tourism marketing; and a $1.5 million grant to Tourism North East to support long-term tourism development initiatives.

The government support package acknowledged the incident, and travel advisories led to a dramatic drop in local tourism numbers, with some businesses in Porepunkah, Bright, Harrietville, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty reporting revenue losses between 70 to 80 per cent.