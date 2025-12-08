Following their two-month long, 2500km kayaking adventure down the Murray River, Wandiligong locals Peter Dixon and his pet poodle Maggie have returned triumphant and officially handed over their $107,000-plus cheque to the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund Inc.

The pair aimed to raise funds for the centre in honour of Peter's late wife, Helen Dixon, who was cared for at the facility before she passed away earlier this year.

After (an at times tumultuous) trek, Peter, Maggie and their support driver, Geoff Barton, together with the support of Peter's family and friends, raised $107,657 for the cause (as of Friday, 5 December) with further donations trickling in after the final tally was counted.

"Thank you very much to everyone for their donations," Peter said.

"And also to Hayley and Geoff for keeping me company and my friends and family for their support.

"I think the A/WRCC are going to leave the fundraising site open until the end of the week.

"Now it's all over, I feel fine.

"Initially, I thought 'that's it, I've got it out of system', but as time goes on, you forget the hard parts and you only think about the best parts along the way.

"Never say never, but if I ever do a fundraiser again, I'll probably stick with kayaking the Murray."

The funds raised from Peter and Maggie's trip will go towards the A/WRCC Trust and be divided based on need across the facility's four pillars: patient counselling and supportive care program as part of the wellness centre; research and clinical trials; education for staff and purchasing equipment which supports cancer treatment.

A/WRCC Trust Fund manager, Andrew Mackinlay, said ever since first meeting Peter in March this year, they have been inspired by his passion and drive to honour Helen.

"We are constantly in awe by the efforts all our community fundraisers go to raise funds for local cancer services, but Peter’s effort will be very hard to beat,” he said.

“To raise such a significant amount like $107,000 is mind-blowing.

"Our major fundraiser the Sunshine Walk raised just over $160,000 this year; and to have one person make nearly two thirds of that total is mind-blowing.

"Last year, community led fundraisers accounted for about 22 per cent of our total income for the year, proving how significant these contributions are.

“I think the community was certainly inspired by Peter and his efforts.

"I know he was very appreciative and blown away by the support he received, particularly from some people who made significant contributions.”

Peter's fundraising page will temporarily remain open to accept any further tax-deductible donations: https://give.awcancertrust.org.au/fundraisers/peterdixon.