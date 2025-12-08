Myrtleford Rotary Club is preparing to disband after more than 70 years of service in the local community.

At a community dinner next week, the Rotary club's charter - from 27 September, 1954 - will be handed over to representatives of an electronic club based in Melbourne, to retain the local Rotarians' history.

Myrtleford Rotary Club president Gail Robertson said the club had made the difficult decision to disband due to reduced membership.

“It's really hard to shut down a club you've been so actively involved with, but basically, we can't get new members," she said.

“It’s very difficult to get new members in a small town like Myrtleford which has lots of community organisations and people are involved in Lions, Landcare, sporting organisations and countless other clubs.

“We've thought about this long and hard and taken our time to make this final decision for the best interests of our community."

With over 30 years involved in Rotary herself, Ms Robertson said the demands of membership and community volunteering are a factor, as the majority of the club's members age.

"It's a hard thing to admit; the realisation everyone's getting older," she said.

"It’s too much for their bodies and it just gets too hard to do everything.

"Our members all want to give back to the community.

"Because most of them are involved in other organisations, when we close, they can put in more effort in the future."

Ms Robertson said the main takeaway is for the community to carry on doing activities Rotary were involved in.

Former president Alan Garside said Rotary-operated events will mostly continue.

"There’ll be things we used to run, which people won’t be able to participate in," he said.

"The financing of particular projects won’t continue, or they will but in a lesser capacity.

"But the events themselves will be run by the Myrtleford Lions’ Club going forward."

Members of the Lions club will also be in attendance at the dinner, to accept the keys and the responsibility of the community bus.

The Myrtleford Rotary Club Farewell Dinner will be held on Wednesday, 17 December from 6:30pm at the Myrtleford Savoy Club.

There's an open invitation for the community to attend - anyone who had anything to do with local Rotary, past members, their family and so on.

To make a booking for the farewell dinner contact the Savoy Club on (03) 5751 1296.