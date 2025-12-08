Myrtleford Hospital hosted Alpine Health's 29th annual general meeting on Thursday, 27 November, where the annual report was presented and staff and volunteers were awarded for their service across Bright, Myrtleford and Mount Beauty hosptials.

Interim chief executive officer, Joshua Freeman, thanked the community for its ongoing support, and praised the incredible contribution of staff and volunteers "who deliver safe and quality care every day”.

Staff Recognition Awards acknowledged individuals who consistently go above and beyond to uphold Alpine Health’s values and deliver exceptional care.

Recipients this year were: Morgan Warren (Outstanding demonstration of Alpine Health values); Denise Burke (Person-Centred Care Award); Gayle Incoll (Customer Service Award); and Binnie Neal (Work Health & Safety Award).

Volunteer Service Awards acknowledged volunteers who play a vital role in enhancing the experience of Alpine Health patients, residents and families, generously giving their time and talents to support community wellbeing.

Marlene Trezise and Nola West were recognised for 15 years service, while Noreen Barnes, Bill Little, Mary Tomaino, Clive Walker, Rae Walker and Karin Ziemnicki were awarded for 10 years service.

Staff Service Awards recognised members who have contributed decades of expertise, stability and leadership, strengthening the organisation’s ability to deliver sustainable safe and quality rural healthcare.

Award recipients were: 30 years - Veronica Baxter and Carol Fraser; 25 years - Margot Villella; 15 years - Robyn Dayment, Daniel van der Ploeg, Georgie Noble, Kaye Pangrazio,

Cathy Lennon and Alison Turner; and 10 years - Lisa Townsend, Adriana Hack and Laura Nish.

Alpine Health also acknowledged the invaluable efforts of volunteers at its community Hospital Op Shops in Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty, which provide essential support for local programs and services and equipment, demonstrating the power of community generosity.

Alpine Health extended its sincere thanks to all award recipients, nominees and volunteers for their ongoing service to the Alpine region.

More information and the annual report and quality and safety report can be accessed via: www.alpinehealth.org.au/about-us/publications