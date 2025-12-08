After an exhaustive search, Whorouly Primary School has appointed Dale Walker as its new principal, following the retirement of Pauline McPherson.

He has already commenced his five year appointment, keen to continue the tradition of strong and well-respected leadership within the community.

Mr Walker began his teaching career in London before returning to Australia, where he has worked at Wodonga Primary School, Myrtleford Consolidated School (as it was then known), and Beechworth Primary School.

More recently, he served at Oxley Primary School and Glenrowan Primary School before making the move to Whorouly.

Mr Walker is widely known across the region for his extensive knowledge of numeracy and leadership, having supported and advised many schools to strengthen their practice in this area.

With his appointment comes a great sense of excitement about the direction Whorouly Primary School will take in the coming years.

“I’m really excited about where we are going as a school," Mr Walker said.

"The whole community has been so supportive and are eager to take the next steps in building on the work Pauline has done over the last few years.”

Mr Walker said he is acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with leading a small rural school and the deep connection it has with its community.

“The links with community run deep, and I am eager to continue this," he said.

"I have a strong sense of direction for the school, which will see us set our kids up for the future.

"We have a strong fresh teaching team with loads of knowledge and enthusiasm.

"It’s a great place to work with terrific kids and wonderfully supportive parents.”