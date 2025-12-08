PHOTO
How often do you come to Dederang?
Around five to six times a year. I have a farm in Jindera but I love coming over here.
What do you like about visiting Dederang?
Apart from my family living nearby, I love the surroundings. The grass is literally always greener over here. Each time I come here I visit the Dederang store as they have the best coffee.
What do you do, your hobbies and interests?
I’m a farmer trying to retire. I collect ‘things’ - motorbikes, cars, machinery, tractors and trucks. That keeps me busy sorting through everything.
Where do you like to visit when you come over here?
I go to Mt Beauty, again it’s a very special place, then over to Bright and surrounding places. It’s good to get away for a break.