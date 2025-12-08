Where do you live?

I live in Woodend.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

About half a dozen times a year.

What do you do for a living?

I'm retired, but I used to be a flight attendant.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love being outdoors: skating, running and hiking.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The landscape: the mountains are so close and the line of trees as you drive in to Myrtleford are exquisite. Lots of trees are still green, even now in summer. I also like the bakery with the mural on the side.

What would you change about the area?

There's not much to change. All the towns in the area are different in their own way.