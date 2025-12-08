PHOTO
Where do you live?
We're from Bonnie Doon.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
M: I've been visiting for ages. I used to come here on family trips growing up and we stayed at the local caravan parks. It's good to drop in again and see what's changed.
A: This is my first visit. We're doing a road-trip with the dogs for our honeymoon.
What do you do for a living?
M: I'm a mechanical plumber.
A: I'm a national buyer for Horseland.
What are your hobbies and interests?
A: Anything to do with animals...spending quality time with horses and the dogs. Zoe and Nala like rounding up the chickens and going swimming.
M: Going out for dinner and visiting wineries. I like motorbikes.
What do you think makes the area unique?
A: The scenery, particularly the clear water in the river and the trees in the area.
What would you change about the area?
M: Nothing. We're staying in a pet-friendly hotel and there are plenty in the region, so we've got everything we need.