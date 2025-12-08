Where do you live?

We're from Bonnie Doon.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

M: I've been visiting for ages. I used to come here on family trips growing up and we stayed at the local caravan parks. It's good to drop in again and see what's changed.

A: This is my first visit. We're doing a road-trip with the dogs for our honeymoon.

What do you do for a living?

M: I'm a mechanical plumber.

A: I'm a national buyer for Horseland.

What are your hobbies and interests?

A: Anything to do with animals...spending quality time with horses and the dogs. Zoe and Nala like rounding up the chickens and going swimming.

M: Going out for dinner and visiting wineries. I like motorbikes.

What do you think makes the area unique?

A: The scenery, particularly the clear water in the river and the trees in the area.

What would you change about the area?

M: Nothing. We're staying in a pet-friendly hotel and there are plenty in the region, so we've got everything we need.