Property owners throughout the Alpine Shire are being encouraged to continue to prepare for what local authorities say has all the tell tale signs of being a very challenging fire season.

The CFA has confirmed the Fire Danger Period (FDP) will officially commence from 10 November at seven North East councils - Wangaratta, Shepparton, Strathbogie, Moira, Indigo, Benalla, Mansfield - as well as Mount Buller and Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts.

CFA District 24 assistant fire chief officer, Steve Contessa, said conditions were being closely monitored in the Alpine Shire, with fire restrictions likely by the end of November.

"Recent rains through much of the (Alpine) shire has kept the grassland green and temporarily stopped grasses drying out and curing...and we'll see if further rain falls in the next week or so," he said.

"The rainfall will delay the grass drying out, but it will also mean there will be more growth and more fuel for a fire.

"And while the top soil may be saturated at present, all our assessments and data is showing the sub soils metres down are very dry, resembling similar conditions to when we've had major campaign fires running for months."

Mr Contessa said local CFA brigades were well prepared for the season ahead, with recent pre-season briefings for firefighters and senior fire ground leaders, while Get Fire Ready events run by brigades for communities had been well attended, helping inform and support peoples' preparations around properties and a fire plan, and even seeing more people join the CFA.

CFA deputy chief officer North East region, Gavin Thompson, said conditions across the wider North East region were drying out rapidly.

“We’ve already seen several grass fires in the area in recent weeks,” he said.

“While they’ve been contained quickly, the landscape is drying out more and more each week, and recent strong winds have accelerated that process.

“Rainfall totals are down across the board compared to last year, and some areas are experiencing their driest conditions in 25 years.

“We’re asking residents to take the time now to clean up their homes and properties before restrictions begin.

“Simple steps like clearing dry grass, leaves and debris can make a real difference when conditions heat up.”

For more information on preparing your property and understanding local fire restrictions, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.

Those conducting burn-offs must notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website (www.firepermits.vic.gov.au), or by calling 1800 668 511.

By registering your burn-off online, you allow emergency call takers to allocate more of their time taking calls from people who need emergency assistance immediately.

No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.

A written permit is required to burn off grass, undergrowth, weeds or other vegetation during the FDP.

You can apply for a permit at firepermits.vic.gov.au.

Lighting fires in the open without a permit can bring a penalty of more than $21,800 and/or 12 months imprisonment.

Farmers can find legal guidelines and practical advice at cfa.vic.gov.au/farms

More information about FDPs is available online at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/firedangerperiod

To find out what you can and can’t do during FDP, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.