More than 600 people attended Myrtleford's Recreation Reserve on Saturday to brush up on their household emergency plans, check out the latest life-saving technology and equipment and see professional emergency services in action, as the Myrtleford Lions Club hosted this year's North East Emergency Services Expo.

Attendees marveled at the selection of emergency vehicles displayed on site, learned about emergency services' latest programs, seized the opportunity to install anti-theft screws to their cars and enjoyed a tasty morsel from food vans available, as they watched CFA members battle a controlled living room prop burn.

"We had over 100 volunteers for the day, including exhibitors, food vendors and volunteers, with over 500 visitors dropping by to see the expo on Saturday," Lions club secretary, Chris Buono said.

"Attendees came from Bright, Mount Beauty, but the majority were from Myrtleford and the local region.

"We raised $1300 plus from the raffle, which will be used towards future events for Myrtleford Lions Club.

"I'd like to give our most sincere thanks to Karina Newton and her team from the North East Emergency Action Group."

As SES members worked the gate, Myrtleford Unit controller, David Coates, said there was a record number of 30-plus exhibitors this year.

"The North East Emergency Expo is held bi-annually and Myrtleford bid for the right to host the event 18 months ago," he said.

"We've brought along three vehicles and our boat, as well as a static display: a car we use to show the public how we cut up vehicles after occupants are trapped following an accident.

"We hope each person gains one or more pieces of information or access to resources to help them out in a future time of emergency."

Sergeant Domenica Hunkin of Myrtleford police said the expo was a valuable opportunity to engage directly with the community and demonstrate the wide range of emergency response capabilities available across the region.

"Police were pleased to see strong public interest in safety education, crime prevention and emergency preparedness, with families and young people especially eager to learn," she said.

"Events like this help build trust and strong relationships between police and the community, which are vital during real emergencies.

"The expo showcased how closely police work with other emergency services - including fire, ambulance, SES and volunteer groups - to keep the community safe.

"Officers appreciated the chance to answer questions, offer demonstrations and show the human side of policing beyond day-to-day duties.

"The high turnout reflects the community’s readiness to be informed and involved in keeping themselves and others safe."

One emergency vehicle enthusiast, young Max Visser, climbed aboard Fire Rescue Victoria's truck for a first-hand experience behind the wheel.

"Max loves fire trucks and police cars; anything to do with that excitement," Max's father, Harley Visser said.

"We used to live next to a fire station and when the sirens went off, he ran to the window to see them in action as they drove past."

Deputy Group Officer for the Ovens Valley Group, Rhett Chalwell, said the joint training which CFA brigades from Yackandandah, Wooragee, Bright, Myrtleford, Wangaratta and Harrietville participated in, showed the public what responders can do in a controlled environment.

"This prop we're setting on fire comes from the statewide training centre in Burwood: a couple of us had to get induction training to learn how to operate it safely,” he said.

“It’s training that helps equips us for real life scenarios in a controlled environment."