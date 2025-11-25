Both of Myrtleford’s Country Basketball League teams suffered losses in the penultimate clash head of the North East men’s and women’s finals campaigns, but the Saints remain energised.

The men’s side played their closest match of the season at Wodonga Senior Secondary College on Saturday, coming just three points shy of their maiden win this season.

Despite giving it their all, the Saints ended up short 69-72.

It was a close match early, with Myrtleford trailing by a single point after quarter time, and within five at the major break.

Wodonga kept the pressure on, but the Saints held firm, trailing 53-58 at the final break.

Myrtleford came back hard and managed to win the term, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Levi Young (18 points), Marcus La Spina (16 pts) and Oliver Gianello (14 pts) were strong under the basket.

Coach Dave Hankin said there were plenty of positives to take from the match despite not picking up the win.

“It was our most consistent performance for the season,” he said.

“The young kids really stepped up and everyone contributed.

“If we shot a better percentage from the foul line, it could have been a different result.

“Hopefully we can build on that performance for next week and going into next season.

“It was great to see so many Myrtleford people make the trip and support the guys too.”

The bottom-of-the-ladder Saints head down to Seymour this weekend to face the ladder-leading Blasters to round out their season.

It was a similar result for the women’s team, outplayed 56-72 by the Wolves.

After a competitive opening term, the Saints slumped, with Wodonga stretching the lead out by 18 points to sit 46-26 up.

While the Saints came back I the final term, the damage had been done.

Women’s coach Kory Batt said it was a peculiar match.

“The women’s game was a strange one,” he said.

“We started really well, then in the second quarter just got outplayed, which in the end cost us the game.

“We had some really good movement and opportunities to score in the second but just didn't make the shots.

“I was proud of how they kept fighting and pushed through.”

While Matilda Preston (19 points) and Blaynee House (15 pts) led the scoring, Hankin said it was a strong performance from the whole team.

“Blaynee House had a fantastic game at both ends of the court which is great to see,” he said.

“Matilda Preston had another good game and Taylor Donelan was really good inside the paint.

“So in the end I wasn't too disappointed in the loss.

“We will most likely match up with Wodonga in the semi-final, so I'm positive that if we play like we did on Saturday and the ball drops a bit more we can really take it up to them.”