It was a hectic weekend for local basketballers, with mixed results coming from the three games played across the men’s and women’s CBL fixtures.

For the men, it was another opportunity to learn and grow as a team, after falling 55-93 to Wallan on Saturday, and 60-91 to Echuca on Sunday.

The Saints were the underdogs going into their Saturday match against the top-ranked Panthers, but held their own early.

After the first quarter of competition, the Saints only trailed by six points, but the Panthers tore the game open in the second term, outscoring the Saints 29-16 to set up the 38-point result.

Lachlan Russell (17 points) and Marcus La Spina (12 points) were the damage dealers for the Saints.

Running out two games of basketball across a weekend is a definite challenge, but one the Saints were eager for on Sunday at home to Echuca Pirates.

It was a flurry of goals for the home side early, with Myrtleford taking the lead and holding it, 46-40 up at the half.

Fatigue started to set in, with the Pirates taking the lead by three quarter time, but when Bailey Robb, Marcus La Spina and Levi Young were fouled off, the floodgates opened in the fourth.

Echuca outscored Myrtleford 29-1, and although the younger players fought hard, Echuca ran over the top of them.

Myrtleford’s women continued their stellar season over the weekend, banking a 15-point win over Wallan on Saturday, 58-43.

After keeping pace in the first quarter, the Saints put the foot down in the second and third, defensively strong and able to hit the scoreboard with intent.

Wallan managed just six points in the second term, as Myrtleford shot more than three times that, taking a 31-19 lead into the half-time break.

The damaged continued in the third and, while the Panthers managed to win the final term by just three points, the damage was done.

Evie Hughes was incredible, shooting 24 points including a three-pointer, well supported by Blaynee House (11 points, one three).

Their Sunday match against Shepparton was abandoned, the Saints winning by forfeit after the Gators couldn’t field a team.

Myrtleford sits third overall on the North East Women CBL ladder, with a record of 4-1.

The season rolls on this weekend, with both Saints men’s and women’s squads hosting Wodonga on Saturday evening, and Albury on Sunday afternoon in another double header.