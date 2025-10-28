As the Country Basketball League moves into the midpoint of the season this weekend, the stage is set for a massive round of basketball for Myrtleford’s sides.

After taking the bye last round, both the men’s and women’s CBL teams are booked in for double headers against Wallan Panthers on Saturday evening away, before returning home to host Shepparton (women) and Echuca (men) on Sunday.

It’s the first of two back-to-back double headers on the cards for the Saints, who will complete four games in a fortnight across rounds five and six.

The men’s team will be striving for their maiden victory of the 2025 season, but it won’t be easy, given Wallan sit undefeated on top of the ladder.

Conversely, Echuca sit just one run above the Saints with one win from their six matches.

Men’s coach Dave Hankin said the mood within the squad was sky-high, despite the lack of wins on the ladder so far.

“It’s actually really positive, even though we’re getting smashed every week,” he said.

“We’re very young this year, so we’re not expecting to set the world on fire this season in the win-loss column.

“It’s more about laying the foundation for the future, get some numbers in with the young kids so withing two or three years we should have a really good crop of 18–21-year-olds.

“There are still a lot of positives to take, the guys are all upbeat.

“Marcus [La Spina] who’s a bit like our floor-leader out there, he’s been great for the young kids, teaching them a few tricks of the trade and letting them know what it’s all about, what to expect.

“We’re looking a bit more long-term so we’re not in and out of the competition, which we have been in the past.”

The Saints’ women’s team, refreshed from the bye and third overall with a decent record of 2-1, will fancy their chances across the weekend.

Both Wallan and Shepparton are yet to taste success this season, winless from their five and four games, respectively.

Myrtleford takes on Wallan at RB Robson Indoor Sports Stadium from 6pm (women) and 8pm (men) on Saturday, before Sunday sees the Saints women host Shepparton from 12pm and the men take on Echuca from 2pm.