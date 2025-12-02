Myrtleford will be represented in the Country Basketball League finals series commencing this weekend, with the women’s squad finishing third in the North East Women’s division after a 22-point win on the road.

After a slow start at the Seymour Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday evening, the Saints produced some of their best basketball at the right time to record the 77-55 win over the Blasters.

Myrtleford was on the back foot early, trailing 7-20 at the first break, but fought back hard to cut the margin to just two points at half-time.

The second half was all Myrtleford’s way, as the Saints piled on the points, outscoring the Blasters 47-23 after half-time to send a warning to other finals-bound teams.

Coach Kory Batt said it was brilliant to finish the regular season with a convincing win.

“After a very slow start trailing 20-7 at quarter time, I still felt we had good looks and Seymour couldn't miss,” he said.

“We changed up a couple of things in the second and third, and we were able to get some good stops and make buckets.

“It was very pleasing the way we turned it around and, defensively, we were super after quarter time.”

Matilda Preston top scored for the Saints with 17 points (one three), while Taylah Reidy (15pts, one three), Chloe Elliott (10pts) and Evie Hughes (10 pts) did the bulk of the scoring.

The win secures third on the ladder and a spot in the semi-finals, with the Saints eyeing off Wodonga this weekend for a place in the championship game on the line.

“This game is shaping up to be an absolute cracker,” Batt said.

“They have beat us twice throughout the season but I'm feeling very confident we can head over there and put on a show.

“I feel we have started to find some good form at the right time of year.

“I'm excited for this weekend - hopefully we can get the win and get back to the championship game the following week.

“I'm hoping we get a lot of supporters over to Wodonga to cheer us on.”

Meanwhile, it was the end of the line for the men’s CBL side, finishing the home and away season dead last after a 37-98 loss to Seymour.

The Saints managed just five point in the opening quarter, trailing by 19 at the final break, but a 30-9 second term broke the back of the team.

Despite not recording a win this season, the Saints gained valuable experience playing with each other and against some top quality basketballers.