Despite playing on their home court for all of their matches, Myrtleford went 0-4 in men’s and women’s CBL basketball across the weekend.

With the men’s and women’s teams playing double headers at the Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium, the home crowd was up and about, but couldn’t inspire their team to a win.

The women were looking to close the gap on the top end of the ladder, but consecutive losses 43-61 to Wodonga and 36-60 to Albury on the weekend means they’re two games shy of the top two.

The Saturday game against Wodonga started well, with Myrtleford only trailing by three points at quarter time, but the Wolves’ constant pressure saw the margin stretch out further as the match wore on.

A 6-16 final term was the last nail in the coffin, with the Saints 18 points in arrears at the close of play.

The Sunday match against Albury followed a similar trend, with Myrtleford’s offense rarely able to penetrate the Cougars’ defensive set-up with any regularity.

The margin was just six points at the half, but the Cougars turned on the heat, shooting 19 points to six in the third to put the game beyond a doubt.

Women’s coach Kory Batt said it was a challenging weekend.

“Wodonga came here ready to fight, it was a very physical strong contest,” he said.

“They played a really strong defensive game, we weren't able to penetrate the paint that much and they made us shoot from outside.

“On Sunday, we didn't have a good game shooting wise and missed a lot of layups.

“So we will hit the track again this week and try to find some new avenues to score easier.

“We have a good side, we just haven't gelled 100% yet so I'm hoping the next few weeks we can iron out any problems and really start working as one.”

The men likewise tasted defeat in both of their weekend matches, defeated by Wodonga 63-89 and Albury 44-76.

The Saints have three more matches left before finals, with both men’s and women’s sides hosting Seymour Blasters this Sunday.

The women open the show from 12pm, while the men’s match is from 2pm.