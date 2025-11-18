Myrtleford’s women’s CBL squad broke a two-game losing streak on their home court on Sunday when they handed Seymour Blasters a 57-43 final result.

The Saints were on the back foot early, tailing 6-10 at quarter time, but mounted a brilliant comeback through the second quarter to snatch back the lead 23-22 heading into the half.

It was the third quarter where the match was decided, as Myrtleford stormed away with it.

Incredible defensive play and punishing counterattacks saw the Saints pile on twice as many points as the Blasters, the margin out to nine points with one quarter to play.

It was far from a walkover, as Seymour battled hard, but ultimately Myrtleford had enough in the tank to take the win.

Evie Hughes (11 points) and Emilee McPherson (10 points) hit the scoreboard hard, but it was a well-rounded and comprehensive result.

The Saints will take on the second-placed Wodonga Wolves at Wodonga Senior Secondary College from 5pm this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the men’s side were handed their largest loss of the season, dealt a 47-point loss by Seymour.

While the young Saints were short due to the representative tournament this weekend, the team fought hard in the 69-116 loss.

It was tough going early, with the Saints staring down a 15-30 scoreline after the first quarter, but they managed to claw the Blasters back slightly by the half.

The third quarter was by farm Myrtleford’s best, which saw them only outscored by six points in a stunning display of skill and tenacity.

Marcus La Spina (27 points, three threes) and Levi Young (19, two) led the way on the scoreboard, but the entire bench contributed well and gave it their all.

The Saints take on Wodonga on the road on Saturday from 7pm for their penultimate match of the season.