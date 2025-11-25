At the base of Mount Buffalo and near the picturesque town of Bright, Victoria, this iconic High Country estate offers an unmatched lifestyle retreat. Spanning 36 acres (14.5 Ha) of natural beauty, this sheltered property features uninterrupted mountain views, a serene spring-fed dam, and nature trails through native bushland and mature gardens.



Surrounded by Nature and Wildlife



Nestled at the edge of Mount Buffalo National Park, this property offers an idyllic connection to nature. The surrounding eucalyptus forest is home to a variety of Australian wildlife, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. Kangaroos, kookaburras, and other creatures are frequent visitors to this peaceful retreat, where fresh mountain air and wide-open spaces invite exploration and relaxation.



Mount Buffalo at Your Doorstep



The property's crown jewel is the breathtaking and ever-changing view of Mount Buffalo's rugged escarpment and The Gorge. A 450 m sealed driveway leads you to this awe-inspiring panorama, offering daily inspiration and tranquility. With Mount Buffalo National Park only minutes away, residents enjoy easy access to the Eurobin Creek Picnic Area, Lady Bath Falls, and a variety of on-mountain hiking and nature trails, making this an ideal home for outdoor adventurers. Additionally, the property itself features its very own forested perimeter hiking trail with an additional range of striking mountain and valley vistas.



Nearby Amenities and Towns



Despite its secluded setting, this mountain haven is only 4.5 km from Porepunkah, home to charming cafes, the famous 'Punka Pub,' and the popular and extensive rail trail. The vibrant town of Bright, just 10 km away, offers boutique shopping, gourmet restaurants, local wineries, breweries, and distilleries, providing the best of both worlds: peaceful seclusion and modern conveniences.



Master-Built Home and Outdoor Living



The 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom homestead, masterfully constructed to blend with its natural surroundings, is both energy-efficient and luxurious. Featuring double glazing, ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning, heated slab flooring and the instant ambience of a Jetmaster gas open logfire, it's designed for year-round comfort. The authentic outdoor granite fireplace and cattleman's kitchen are perfect for entertaining, while the shaded breezeway offers a relaxing space to unwind in warmer months.



Gourmet Kitchen and Modern Comforts



Inside, the gourmet kitchen boasts premium blackwood cabinetry, Corian bench tops with Miele appliances, and a sommelier's wine fridge-ideal for those who love to cook and entertain within the newly extended dining and entertainment lounge. An enormous floor-to-ceiling glass window frames the impossibly beautiful granite cliff face views; while a 7-speaker Dolby Atmos surround sound system supports a motorised projection screen 'instant' in-room movie theatre. The contemporary bathroom renovation includes floor-to-ceiling deep grey Imola X-Rock porcelain tiles, a luxurious rain shower and a mountain ash and Corian vanity; while the master en suite features a large spa bath with sweeping views of the terraced native gardens and Alpine Ash gums beyond.



Expansive Gardens and Outdoor Space



The beautifully landscaped grounds feature native plants, garden beds, a water fountain, an enclosure of vegetable tubs and citrus trees, and expansive lawns leading to the stunning Mount Buffalo backdrop. Granite stone terrace walls and a garden staircase lead the eye beyond a row of mature silver birch towards the native tree line. The property includes ample storage with an 18m x 9m, 6-bay Colorbond shed with workshop, and a range of equipment to maintain the extensive grounds, ensuring that you can preserve this natural paradise with ease.



This unique High Country retreat combines the peace and serenity of nature with modern amenities and exceptional views, with immediate access to 'civilisation', offering an unparalleled lifestyle opportunity in one of Australia's most stunning locations.