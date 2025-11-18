This well-maintained brick veneer home in Myrtleford offers comfortable living on a spacious 643sqm block, perfect for families, first-home buyers, or investors alike.

Step through the wide front door into a welcoming hallway that leads into a cosy lounge area, where a wood heater and split system provide comfort throughout the seasons, creating a welcoming space to relax and unwind.

The lounge flows into the open kitchen and dining area, where a recent renovation has brought both style and functionality.

The kitchen features a dishwasher, electric cooktop, bench oven, generous bench and cupboard space, and room for a double-door fridge-perfect for everyday living and entertaining.

The home comprises three bedrooms, each with built-in robes.

The master bedroom is complete with an ensuite, while the remaining two bedrooms are serviced by a central bathroom.

A European-style laundry maximises space and efficiency.

All rooms and open spaces have wall mounted electric space heaters that are independently controlled, including remote control via mobile app.

Outside, the property includes a single carport and single garage, along with additional shedding for storage or workspace needs.