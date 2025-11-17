Myrtleford will once again roar to life this Saturday as emergency services, community groups and families gather for the 2025 Myrtleford Lions North East Emergency Expo, from 10am to 3pm at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve.

The biennial event, which is expected to attract between 400 to 800 visitors, is designed to help rural North East Victorian communities better understand what resources and support are available before, during and after an emergency.

Originally created by a VICSES volunteer, the expo has grown into one of the region’s most engaging community events, bringing together emergency services, support groups, schools and local organisations to showcase their vital work and connect with the public.

This year marks the fifth time the event has been run, now managed by the North East Emergency Action Group Incorporated (NEEAG), in partnership with the Myrtleford Lions Club.

NEEAG, formed in 2020, is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to helping communities build resilience and awareness across North East Victoria.

“Our goal has always been to show people what’s in their own backyard,” president of NEEAG and chair of the expo committee, Carina Newton said.

“When people understand who their local responders are, what support exists and how to prepare, it makes a real difference when disaster strikes.”

The event will officially open with remarks by Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines, and will feature a wide range of live demonstrations, interactive workshops and displays of emergency vehicles and equipment.

Confirmed exhibitors include Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police, Country Fire Authority, Victoria State Emergency Service, St John Ambulance and Alpine Health, Ulysses Adventure Wellbeing and many others.

Visitors can also expect children’s entertainment, a variety of local food and coffee vans throughout the day and various raffles to be won including a 2.0kW Silent Inverter Generator valued at over $850.

“The Lions have been part of the Myrtleford community for decades,” Myrtleford Lions Club secretary, Chris Buono said.

“An event like this, especially following the lessons of the 2012 bushfires, is exactly the kind of initiative we’re proud to support.

"It’s about service, connection and giving our community the knowledge and confidence to face whatever challenges come next.”

Adding to the community spirit, all raffle proceeds from the day will go directly to the Myrtleford community, supporting local emergency projects and equipment upgrades. The event will also coincide with the Myrtleford Farmers Market, creating a vibrant and busy weekend for the town.

With free entry, pets friendly (mandatory to be on a lead) and no alcohol, organisers are encouraging families, residents and visitors alike to come and learn, connect and celebrate the resilience of the North East.

For more information and updates, follow the event hashtag #NEEmergencyExpo2025 on Facebook and other social media outlets.

'Junior' to make debut at expo

Victoria Police’s latest vehicle will make its debut at the North East Emergency Services Expo in Myrtleford this Saturday.

‘Junior’, a miniature wooden divvy van was built by members of the Wangaratta Men’s Shed, at the request of Wangaratta police, as a lasting memorial to veteran Wangaratta detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, who was shot and killed on 26 August near Porepunkah.

The mini divvy van, with its 'Thomo' number plate, is fitted with all of the police essentials, from flashing red and blue lights to radio communications, a speedometre and a holding cell with handcuffs.