Emergency services from across the Alpine Shire rescued a passenger trapped in a vehicle which had rolled several times down a steep hill and became lodged against a tree at Abbeyard early last Saturday.

The vehicle came off the side of Mount Selwyn Road around 2.30am and while the 20-year-old driver was able to extricate himself, his 26-year-old passenger was trapped, and the driver walked several kilometres for assistance.

"The vehicle came to rest approximately 100 metres down the hill," Leading Senior Constable Wayne Reynolds of Mount Beauty police said.

"As the driver led emergency responders to the site, there was some difficulty locating the vehicle.

"Once we located him, rescuing the passenger was a challenge, due to the very steep terrain, remote location and heavy foliage around the site."

Local branches of SES, CFA, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria initially responded to the incident, with Fire Rescue Victoria's high-angle rescue crew deployed from Wangaratta at a later time, as it became clear the rescue helicopter was unable to be used due to the location.

"The passenger was trapped for a couple of hours," SES Bright Unit controller Graham Gales said.

"It was a challenge because he needed to be cut out initially, but we were able to put him in a stretcher and haul him up on a rope.

"All in all, there were about 35 people in attendance including the helicopter ambulance team.

"It was a multi-agency response...we were all working together to extricate someone in a hard-to-access area which resulted in a successful operation."

At approximately 10:30am, the passenger was airlifted to Melbourne in a stable condition, while the driver was conveyed by road ambulance to Albury for treatment.