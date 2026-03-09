If you’re going to have a shocker of a game, it’s probably best to do it before the knockout stages.

Ovens Valley United wrapped up their regular season with a 124-run drubbing at the hands of top squad Rovers United Bruck at McNamara Reserve on Saturday, rolled for 66 inside 25 overs chasing 191.

Batting first, the Hawks were slow but consistent, with Ovens Valley unable to find a breakthrough until the 20th over, when Charith Perera shuffled across his stumps to try and lap Geeth Alwis for his half century, only be struck on the pads and given out LBW with the score on 77.

The Hawks’ other opener, Ryan Collier, anchored the innings while his partners fell around him, before he was eventually undone by a sharp bit of glovework from Nick Impink, keeping up to the stumps and holding onto the edge from a ramp off Alwis.

Alwis picked up Jeremy Wilson the very next ball LBW, before rounding out his over by rattling the stumps and removing Matt Whitten for seven.

Late-game knocks from Michael Honman (17* off 29) and Ryan Barnes (5* from two) rounded out the innings, with OVU skipper Seamus Phillips happy to keep a strong Hawks outfit to under 200 on a batter-friendly surface.

“I thought we bowled quite well, we limited the impact early on in their innings, but they just stuck to it, they were patient and batted well,” he said.

“As a collective we bowled pretty well, everyone bowled pretty tight and took wickets at good moments.

“We didn’t get an early wicket but when we got the breakthrough we pegged them back pretty nicely to keep them under 200.

“It wasn’t very too-paced, it was pretty flat, it was a pretty good wicket to bat on – if you got yourself in, it would’ve been easy to bat on.”

With the target within their reach and the run rate a manageable 4.25 an over, the Tigers just had to get set with the bat.

What followed was akin to a car crash.

Only two batters made it to double figures, with three ducks and only two facing more than 20 deliveries.

RUB’s Blake Nixon tore apart the top order, finishing with 5/14 from his seven overs, while Dylan Bursill (17* off 37) and Daniel Saville (11 off nine) were the only players who showed a semblance of resistance.

The batting crumbled, knocked over for 66 in 24.2 overs.

“With the bat, the wheels just fell off a little bit,” Phillips said.

“Blake probably had the spell of his life and just ripped through the top order - sometimes when an individual steps up like that, you’ve just got to put your hands together, give them a clap, and just appreciate what happened and not dwell on it too much.

“Not many people just run through and clean bowl Geeth too often with a seed.”

With the finals series commencing this weekend, the Tigers have an immediate chance for revenge, as their fourth-placed finish tees them up to take on top-ranked Rovers United Bruck once again for a spot in the decider.

Phillips said the squad would forget about the previous result and focus on taking the win when it matters most.

“Apart from a rain-affected T20 it’s the first time we’ve really played them this year, so it was good to sus them out, have a look,” he said.

“They’re a different bowling attack, but I think if we just bat properly, apply ourselves, get in and try and face 30, 40, 50 balls without getting carried away, I think if we have wickets in hand we can still post a very good score, a very competitive score.

“We’re not worried about the weekend and what just happened, we’re happy to be the underdogs, no one’s going to expect us to win.

“We know as a playing group we’re good enough to win, we deserve to be there, and we’ll give it a red-hot crack on the weekend.”