MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday, 7 March

Jim Broz Gas Stableford & Super 6 & AMCR 71 AWCR 73

A grade winner: David Matthews (9) 35 pts c/b. A grade runner up: Xavier Rossato (10) 35 pts.

B grade winner: Peter Faull (16) 40 pts. B grade runner up: Jim Martin (15) 39 pts.

C grade winner: Ruby Bailey (49) 41 pts. C grade runner up: Dianne Kuepers (21) 35 pts.

Super 6 winner: David Matthews (9) 16 pts. Super 6 runner up: Jim Martin (15) 15 pts.

Ball winners: M Mulkeen 38, E Bailey 38, B Piazza 35, B Caldwell 35, B Caldwell 35, J Costello 33, S Hancock 33, D Clark 33, J Chatfield 32, L Polglase 32 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Elloitt Bailey, 4th 2nd Shot: Stephen Piddington, 8th: Spider Hancock, 14th: Warren Bailey, 16th: Xavier Bailey.

Raffle Winner: Brad Piazza.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Brett McNamara 20 pts.

Thursday, 5 March

Jims Gas Supplies - Stableford AMCR 74

Winner: Barb Welch (18) 34pts. Runner Up: Kim Rossato (32) 31pts.

Ball Winners: Ann Hazeldine (30) 30c/b, Faye McLees (27) 30, Denise O'Donohue (33) 28c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 8th: Barb Welch, 14th: Vanessa Ivone.

Wednesday, 4 March

Jim Broz Gas Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: Roger Humphris (16) 42 pts. A Grade Runner Up: Brian Caldwell (12) 40 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: A Haddock 40, C Shewell 39, D Morey 35, K Kennedy 35, D Matthews 34.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Paul Tanner, 4th 2nd Shot: Craig Shewell, 8th: Doug Morey, 14th: Peter Stewart, 16th: Roger Humphris.

Tuesday, 3 March

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal - Jims Gas Supplies AMCR 74

Winner: Kerry Newton (16) 95/79. Runner Up: Sarah Deas (19) 99/80.

Ball Winners: Marnie Broz (19) 103/84 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 4th 2nd Shot: Jan Harper.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies played the back nine on Wednesday, 4 March which was won by Carol Bartholomew with 18 points from Liz Harvey and Gill Harrowfield with their 12 points each.

NTP on the 18th, second shot, was Carol Bartholomew.

The ladies played the back nine in the Par format on Saturday, 7 March which was won by Gill Harrowfield with -1 from Gayle Jennings with -3.

The other half of the ladies played Par for the 18 holes, which was won by Carol Bartholomew with -6 from Ruth Rynehart, Karen Etherton and Liz Harvey with their -8 each.

NTP on the 18th, second shot, was Karen Etherton.

The men played the back nine on Wednesday, 4 March which was won by Peter Hertzog with 18 points from David Drew, Allan Retallick and Roger Church, all with 17 points.

NTP on the 17th was Andrew Greenfield, and the 18th was David Drew.

Monthly Medal was played by the men on Saturday, 7 March, which was won by Dave Browning with a net 71 on a countback from Josh Crawford and Al Randell.

Roger Church scored a net 72 to take home a ball.

NTP on the seventh, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Rick Biesboer.

The ninth was Brett Williams, the 17th was Peter Dilley, while Josh Crawford took the money on the 18th.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

As some unknown golfer once said, “Golf is the only sport I know of where a player pays for every mistake.”

So true, if you wander aimlessly around the Bright golf course each week - let’s see the results from last week at Bright.

On Monday, 2 March, much to everyone’s surprise, the Bright course was closed due to wet conditions.

Wednesday, 4 March, 9-hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Darcy Martin 21 pts. Second: Sam Buckley 20 pts.

NTPs - 6th: Sam Buckley.

Thursday, 5 March, two competitions were played.

Ladies March Monthly Medal, Stroke.

Winner: Robyn Poyner 26 H/C a fine nett 70.

Ball winners: Carol Burgess nett 74 C/B, Lauren Velicki nett 74.

NTPs - 3rd: Carol Burgess, 6th: Robyn Poyner, 11th: Carol Burgess.

Thursday, 5 March, men’s Stableford competition.

A field of 48 players teed off, and the winners were: Stephen Piddington (Howlong Golf Club) 8 H/C 40 pts C/B, Heath Thompson 7 H/C 40 pts, Jakob Piddington 17 H/C 39 pts.

Ball winners: Riley Bacon 38 pts C/B, Ian ‘Macka’ McIntyre 38 pts C/B, Beau Whitely 36 pts C/B and Adrian Ciolli 36 pts.

NTPs - 3rd: Heath Thompson, 6th: Stephen Piddington, 11th: Riley Bacon, 16th: Rod Brown.

The Chicken Winner was Ian McIntyre on a countback, 21 pts.

The NAGA went to Rob Griffiths (again) with a lowly 20 pts - he did appreciate his new (secondhand) Myrtleford Bowls Club glass, and was going straight to the pool room.

Friday, 6 March, nine-hole competition.

Winners: Suzette Heydon 21 pts, Kim Murrells 20 pts.

Ball winners: Jan Bird 18 pts and Lisa Hood 17 pts.

NTPs - 11th: Lisa Hood, 16th: Suzette Heydon.

Saturday, 7 March, Open all golfers, and for the men, Monthly Medal.

A group of 62 players teed off, and only three golfers played under their handicaps.

Results: Luke Thomas (Rosanna Golf Club) 10 H/C nett 70 C/B, Chris Oswin 9 H/C (Medal winner) nett 70, Gavin Hunt 12 H/B nett 71, John Forbes 24 H/C nett 72 C/B, Nichole Neal 45 H/C nett 72 C/B.

Ball winners: Nick Aloizos nett 72 C/B, Rod Brown nett 72 C/B, Chris Davey nett 73 C/B, Cameron Wickes nett 73, Carol Burgess nett 73 C/B, Lauren Velicki nett 73 and Neil Gill nett 74 C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Warren O’Kane, 6th: Tyler Thomason, 11th: Jason Filippi, and 16th: Adam Benincasa.

The NAGA went to Gary Weston with a fine nett 88. The members’ draw went to Andrew Badrock who was absent, so it will jackpot again to this week.

The Bright Golf Guru thought of the week: the first 17 holes are important, but not as important as the 18th.