On Wednesday, 4 March, Bright Bowls Club’s Community Bowls series wrapped up for another year, finishing another wonderful eight weeks of fun and competition.

The idea was introduced many years ago by past president Arthur Hangan and his committee at the time - he emphasised all sponsorship donations from local business, which in turn were won by the teams competing, were donated to charities of the winner’s choice or local sporting clubs.

The benefits of social interaction between all sections of our community are long lasting.

Each team can consist of up to four alternating players, while only three can play at any time.

Congratulations to the overall winners, the Alexanders team of Cameron Alexander, Kay Alexander and Robert Taylor.

Cameron accepted the perpetual cup and individual players of his team received a memorial cup.

The team donated their $400 prize money to Bright P-12 College fun run committee and Bright Football Club.

Second: Rotary (Ed Rozitis, Trevor Poyner, Jarrod Poyner and Alan Poyner) - donated $200 to Porepunkah Fire Brigade.

Third: Undisreablebowls (Tim Webber, John Henstridge, Bruce Neilson) - donated $100 to Bright CFA.

Fourth: Punka Golf association - donated $50 Porepunkah Baseball club.

President Ernie Vanderwert thanked the many sponsors and the 20 teams for their support over the last eight weeks to make this very popular event a success.

The Bright Bowls Club would like to thank the following local business for their generous sponsorship of all prize money, the many weekly raffle prizes and barbecue supplies: Alexander’s First National Real Estate, Dickens Real Estate, Bright Ice Creamery, Beechworth Bakery (Bright), Ritchie’s Super IGA Bright, Woolworths Bright, Bright Brewery, and Bright RSL provided the memorial cups.

The club also wishes to thank all the participants, with a spokesperson saying it was pleasing to see many different age groups came to enjoy themselves over the eight weeks, and not forgetting the many members of the Bright Bowls Club who helped to achieve a successful event.