Police are hunting for two alleged thieves who stole an ATM from outside a Mount Hotham bar on Tuesday morning.

A Wangaratta police spokesperson said officers were called to the suspected theft at The General about 3:30am, 10 February.

It’s believed two offenders in a black Ford Ranger used a truck strap to drag the ATM out of its place before driving away with the machine.

Police say the ATM was later found at Dinner Plain, with all of its money gone.

The alleged offenders remain at large.

Anyone with any information or nearby CCTV footage around the time of the incident is urged to contact Wangaratta Police Station on 03 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.