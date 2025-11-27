Highly regarded police veterans have paid respects to their fallen members during a moving week visiting the Porepunkah community, three months on from the tragic shooting.

Some 40 Victoria Police veterans of the Retired Police Association spent three days in the area last week, showing their solidarity for policemen Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, who lost their lives at a nearby Rayner Track property on 26 August.

Former Victoria Police Chief Commissioners, Detective Inspectors and local police were among the visiting contingent.

Former Wangaratta, Bright and King Valley policeman Mick Harvey was there and said it was important for him to be part of the gathering and to support the local Porepunkah community.

“We wanted to get a bit of money back into the community, a lot of them lost a lot of business being locked down for a bit,” he said.

“We're not serving members anymore, but we're still part of the family... we’re still battling for our brothers.

“I was so glad I went and caught up with a lot of old mates.”

Mr Harvey said he went into the academy with Det Led Sen Const Thompson and lived not far from him when he moved to the King Valley, regularly catching up over a beer at the Moyhu pub.

On Thursday the veterans laid two wreaths at the bridge adjacent to the Porepunkah Pub in a small yet sombre ceremony for their fallen comrades.