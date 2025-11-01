Social media
Saturday, 1.11.2025
Bailey Zimmermann
Police and Courts

Baked beans and bigotry: Wangaratta Pride Hub targeted by vandals

Police and Courts

Park fully reopened, police transition command post into taskforce in search for fugitive

Police and Courts

Hikers found dead at Mount Bogong identified as Melbourne women

Cricket

Runs galore for OVUCC juniors

Police and Courts

Woman dies after crash on Rowan Street

Police and Courts

Community pays tribute to brave, fallen police officers

Police and Courts

Police encourage community concerns to be heard at Bright

People and Lifestyle

Put it away: Deb’s urgent call to motorists

Police and Courts

Myrtleford court unaffected by remote services switch

Soccer

Richo reels in six as Savoy smash St Pat's