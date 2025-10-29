LINE Wangaratta and the local LGBTQIA+ community have expressed incredible disappointment upon discovering a targeted attack on the local Pride Hub over the weekend.

Cans of baked beans smothered the front windows and door of the hub located on Larkings Street, in what's been described as targeted vandalism against the community.

LINE Wangaratta executive officer Allison Winters said attacks like these had been increasing across regional communities and are designed to threaten, intimidate and exclude LGBTQIA+ people from community life.

“We call on community leaders, business and our neighbours and friends to condemn such senseless vandalism and to continue to support the important work of LINE Wangaratta to ensure that there are local supports for LGBTQIA+ community members who call this region their home,” Allison said.

"This is particularly important for the young people who study, work and plan to put down roots here at a time when so many others choose to leave Wangaratta.

“We know that this type of vandalism is also motivated by a lack of acceptance and outdated attitudes that hurt us all.

“In the face of discrimination and abuse we stand with other community groups that have also been experiencing an uptick in poor behaviour.”

The LINE Wangaratta Pride Hub has been operating in Wangaratta for three years, providing a space for programs, events and activities for LGBTQIA+ people, families and allies.

Activities include school holiday programs, a rainbow families playgroup, community meals, peer support groups, gaming sessions and more.

It was moved to Larkings Street from the former Wangaratta Woollen Mills site on Textile Avenue earlier this year.

Allison said the attack would not deter the group from continuing its vital work within the community.

“We are stronger together and our diverse Wangaratta community is something we should all be protecting and nurturing,” they said.

"Even though vandals have brought this to our doorstep, this attack will not stop us from meeting, from providing support, and from continuing the vital work we do.”

The incident was reported to Wangaratta police who are currently investigating the matter.

Acting Sergeant and Wangaratta police LGBTQIA+ liaison officer Leigh Jeffs said police were pursuing CCTV footage of the targeted attack.

"That sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we're fully investigating the matter," he said.

Act Sgt Jeffs said police were working with LINE Wangaratta throughout their investigation and they were taking the matter very seriously.

Anyone with CCTV footage, car dash camera footage, or any other information about the incident can contact Wangaratta police on (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.