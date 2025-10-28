Mount Buffalo National Park fully reopened to the public last Friday as Victoria Police launched a new taskforce into the hunt for Australia’s most wanted man.

The park, which partially reopened on 14 October, had been closed since 26 August when Wangaratta-based Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart-Hottart were shot and killed while conducting a search warrant at a Rayner Track property near Porepunkah.

Police tactical members and other specialist resources have searched large areas of Mount Buffalo National Park since, looking for their alleged killer Dezi Freeman.

Hundreds of Victoria Police officers and specialist resources from across Victoria, Australia and New Zealand have been tirelessly searching Porepunkah and surrounding areas at any one time for Freeman.

Extensive searches of the park have also been conducted from the air, supported by Victoria Police Air Wing and other specialist support.

Detectives have investigated over 1700 pieces of intelligence, including information received from the public.

“Despite these extensive searches and enquiries, police have not located Desmond Freeman,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Assistant Commissioner Martin O’Brien said Victoria Police believed the only way their investigation and search for the alleged gunman will come to an end is through assistance from the community.

“It has been an extremely challenging investigation but are we incredibly determined to see this to resolution,” he said.

“I strongly urge anyone with any information at all, no matter how small you think it may be, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.

“This could be sightings of Freeman, information you’re hearing in your local communities, even suspicious activity on your property – whatever it is, we want to hear from you.

“Victoria Police remains committed to using every available resource and the necessary capabilities to find Freeman… this investigation is far from over.”

Taskforce Summit will replace operations which have been undertaken at their headquarters in Ovens for the majority of the investigation, which will enter its second month on Sunday.

The taskforce will be based in the Great Alpine area and will be led by detectives from Crime Command and a Detective Inspector from the State Anti-Gangs Division, who will be assisted by numerous specialist police squads.

Victoria Police vacated their command post at the DEECA site at Ovens last week.

The Homicide Squad will continue to lead the investigation into the deaths of the two policemen who were stationed in Wangaratta and Bright at the time of the incident.

Members from the Public Order Response Team (PORT) are currently embedded into Bright and Myrtleford police stations, increasing local patrols and enhancing police numbers in the area as the search continues.

Anyone who sees Freeman should phone triple zero (000) immediately and not approach him.

A reward of up to $1 million remains for information leading to Freeman’s arrest.

Anyone with any information on Freeman’s location, or anything the community notices at the Mount Buffalo National Park should be reported to Crime Stoppers Victoria via 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au