Myrtleford P-12 secondary student Connor McEwan, has led the push for funds from this year’s sixth-annual Myrtleford Town Garage Sale, to be held on Saturday, March 7, to go to Victoria Police Legacy in honour of the two police officers who were tragically killed in Porepunkah last August.

Connor, the son of Sergeant Romina McEwan, based at Bright Police Station, had formed a close bond with local police officers, including those on assignment from other parts of Victoria, in part due to his inquisitive nature and desire to learn about his mother’s work.

“Every morning I am working, over breakfast, Connor asks who I’m working with and what duties I am doing that day,” Sgt McEwan said.

“While most mornings this is a very short conversation, as he knows the Bright crew, on the morning of August 26 last year I recall describing Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart to him, in detail.

“I had only met Vadim the previous afternoon, however I recall saying to Connor how I was working with a really cool ‘boy’ from Belgium.

"Despite being aged 34, Vadim seemed very young, especially when compared to me!”

Sgt McEwan, along with Vadim, Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and seven others, was tasked to assist with the search warrant at Porepunkah.

Vadim was backfilling at Bright as part of a contingent from the Public Order Response Team (PORT) during the snow season and was halfway through his week rotation when he was tasked with assisting in Porepunkah.

Det Ld Sen Const Thompson, from Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU), was also someone Sgt McEwan knew well.

“Neal was a reliable team member of Wangaratta CIU," recalled Leading Senior Constable Paul Campbell, a close friend and long-term colleague.

“He was a front and centre type of guy who understood the value of keeping things simple, yet effective.

“Neal possessed the natural cunning to find the crook, locate the hidden stash and track the stolen car.

“In part, that may have come from his love of hunting and fishing, but more [likely] it came from his depth of knowledge and experience on what ‘crooks’ were thinking and acting.

“Not many members have his innate ability and it was natural.”

On that fateful morning however, when both officers were killed during the execution of the search warrant, it happened to be Vadim who caught Connor’s attention.

“I specifically described his hairstyle, swept over to one side and the fact he was wearing an earring; and he spoke four languages and that he had something a bit special about him,” Sgt McEwan said.

Having sparked Connor’s interest in Sen Const De Waart-Hottart, it was a great shock when the then Year 9 student learned of his subsequent death later that same day.

“It was as if he had lost his best friend, despite never having met him,” Sgt McEwan said.

It was this connection, along with his relationship with other local police, which sparked Connor into honouring both officers’ deaths that day.

“A few days after the incident I was given a teddy bear from our wellbeing services,” Sgt McEwan said.

“The bear was a Constable Teddy, which I gave to Connor.

"Connor named the bear after Vadim and removed his Constable Teddy badge, reversed it and wrote Vadim’s name and number.”

In early September last year, Connor met Vadim’s parents, Carolina de Waart and Alain Hottart, who had come from their home in Belgium to visit local officers at the Bright Police Station.

“As they were leaving, unbeknownst to me, Connor - who had fashioned his hair and wore an earring to mirror Vadim’s look - handed the teddy bear to Carolina and asked her to ‘take Vadim back to Belgium’,” Sgt McEwan said.

“In what appeared to be another serendipitous moment, we later learned Carolina, who was visibly touched by Connor’s efforts, collects bears.”

Not content with helping Vadim’s parents deal with their tragic loss and seeking to acknowledge the lifelong public service of Det Ld Sen Const Thompson, Connor set about supporting Victoria Police Legacy with raising funds in memory for the two officers.

“Although I cannot explain it, Vadim’s loss has hit me very hard,” Connor said.

“I have learnt more about the person he was and how full of life and adventure he was.

"He seemed to grab life with both hands and try anything he could.

"I was lucky to be able to meet his parents and understand he wanted to be a policeman so he could help people, just like his hero ‘Batman’.”

Knowing more about Vadim also inspired Connor to attend the Future Makers Camp, organised by the Myrtleford P-12 College for Year 9 students and includes a five-day canoeing trip on the Murray River.

“For at least two years, I was adamant I was not going on this camp, as I did not want to be away from home for the entire 12 days,” Connor continued.

“Hearing about all of the adventures Vadim had in his life made me think; if he had the opportunity he would have definitely loved to go paddling down the Murray River.

“I made a promise to myself I would try and embrace the challenge and I succeeded.

“My idea is to raise funds for Police Legacy and to create a lasting memorial for both Neal and Vadim at the Bright Police Station.”

The Myrtleford Town Garage Sale (MTGS) committee, made up of local community members, business owners and student volunteers, offered Connor the opportunity to raise funds for Police Legacy in memory of the two members at its next event, to be held on Saturday, March 7, from 8am to 3pm.

The MTGS, which aims to support not for profits, either local or with an impact on local wellbeing and needs, is also a way to find a home for unwanted items, reduce items going to landfill and promote a reduce, reuse and recycle lifestyle.

In previous years funds have been raised for a variety of individuals and organisations, including the Myrtleford P-12 College Parents’ Club, SES, Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre food share and St Paul's Church hall.

This year’s event is also supported by the new Myrtleford Visitor Information Centre via the Alpine Shire Council, along with the Myrtleford Neighbourhood Centre.

“We’re thrilled that Connor reached out to us,” said Ren, a committee member.

“This is what the Myrtleford Town Garage sale is about, helping the local community to raise funds for causes close to their heart.

“As a community we should be proud of our teenagers who feel strongly about causes like these and take the initiative to go out there and find a way to raise funds for them.

"Connor did not just ask for financial support; he is 100 per cent involved in the organisation and running of this year’s Myrtleford Town Garage Sale.

“He is involved in the designing, printing and distribution of forms and flyers, as well as approaching local businesses for donations to the raffle and the brekkie barbecue.

“He’s committed to making this a great and memorable event and the MTGS is there to support him.”

"Connor’s proposal was compelling and took a lot of the work off our hands.

"This was why we will donate 100 per cent of the profits from the event to his fundraising efforts.

“We’re hoping Connor is the first of many local teenagers who aim to raise funds for a cause and reach out to us for help.”

Connor would like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved with the Town Garage Sale and support the ongoing work of Police Legacy.

For more information about the upcoming Myrtleford Town Garage Sale, or to offer your support, you can follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MyrtlefordTownGarageSale, or email: myrtlefordtgs@gmail.com