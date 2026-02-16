The Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society has recently been named as one of 40 recipients in the Victorian government's '2025 Agricultural and Pastoral Society Grants Program', designed to help regional communities deliver projects, which families and visitors can enjoy and showcase the best of Victoria.

The society will use the $10,000 funding to upgrade the indoor area of the R. Alan Johnston Cattle Pavilion, to provide a multipurpose space and improve animal welfare conditions for cattle on site.

Myrtleford Show committee president, Debbie Geddes, said the idea to improve the cattle pavilion came up last year, as a record number of more than 30 cattle were housed for the show.

"Being an old dirt floor we've had issues, so we're in the process of upgrading it," she said.

"The idea also came to mind because we have the Riding Develops Ability group (RDA) who use the shed weekly and the Myrtleford Pony Club as well, to prepare for their rallies.

"Over winter, with the inclement and wet weather, they don't have anywhere to ride; so the proposal is to upgrade the inside so they can use it as an all-weather, indoor riding arena.

"It's early stages at the moment, so there's a lot of planning to go ahead before we start, but ideally, we'd like something done before our next show in October.

"Credit to my stewards Emily Bright and Courtney Walker, who both cover the beef and dairy categories.

"We're very appreciative of this grant...maybe in the future, Myrtleford could host the beef exhibits at the state finals.

"That would be a big event for us."

Member for Northern Victoria, Jaclyn Symes, said supporting recipients and their projects will bring communities together and promote Victoria’s agricultural industry.

“Helping regional communities thrive is at the heart of these grants," she said.

"As a government, we’re proud to support initiatives which deliver real benefits and enable society to create events to bring their communities together.”

Minister for Agriculture, Ros Spence, said these shows are "a wonderful showcase of Victoria’s agricultural sector, playing an important part in keeping communities connected and engaged".

The program supports projects and activities promoting agriculture, improving infrastructure and upgrading amenities for community use during annual agricultural shows and events: ensuring these shows remain a vibrant hub for families, volunteers and visitors alike.