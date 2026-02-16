Teenage sisters Makiah and Samara McCallum recently took on their very first triathlon for an incredible cause, as they participated in this year's Ramsay Health Care Triathlon Pink, in Melbourne last month.

The triathlon, which proudly supported the National Breast Cancer Foundation, featured eight different courses to cater to all ages and skill levels and was held in Albert Park on Sunday, 18 January.

After training every day at their local gym and going for runs across Bright, Porepunkah and Wandi, Makiah was looking for a new challenge and quickly inspired her sister to join her.

"They did really well, I'm very proud of them," their mother, Sally said.

Together they raised over $2000, with amazing support from the local community including the Bright Lions Club and the Bright Takeaway shop.

"A swim, bike, then run to the finish line; it was such an exciting and inspiring day alongside thousands of other women coming together to support one another and raise awareness for such a devastating disease," Makiah said.

"We were thrilled with our times and even crossed the finish line together.

"It was a great way to challenge ourselves while supporting such an important foundation.

"I feel like I'm starting my final year of high school strong and I hope to finish the same.

"[I'm] hoping to get into medicine."

Samara, starting Year 11, said she felt she was experiencing a similarly great start to the year.

"We are both taking on our own backyard at the 100-kilometre Buffalo Stampede in March," she said.