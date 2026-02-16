Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

All my life.

What do you do for a living?

I'm an apprentice mechanic at Ovens Valley Chainsaws and Lawn Mowers in Myrtleford.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like four-wheel driving, camping and riding motorbikes.

What do you think makes the area unique?

I'd say the town's location: just on the doorstep to the hills and higher altitudes.

What would you change about the area?

I reckon it's fine just the way it is.