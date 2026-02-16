PHOTO
Where do you live?
I live in Myrtleford.
How long have you lived in the area?
All my life.
What do you do for a living?
I'm an apprentice mechanic at Ovens Valley Chainsaws and Lawn Mowers in Myrtleford.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like four-wheel driving, camping and riding motorbikes.
What do you think makes the area unique?
I'd say the town's location: just on the doorstep to the hills and higher altitudes.
What would you change about the area?
I reckon it's fine just the way it is.