January weather packed a punch across the Alpine Shire, in line with the month being the fifth-warmest on record for Victoria, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The first of two heatwaves which rolled across the state saw Myrtleford record a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees on Wednesday 7, to kick off the first of a three-day heatwave which settled over the region.

January's second major heatwave in the Alpine Shire lasted four days; from Sunday 25 to Wednesday 28, with Bright recording the highest temperatures that first afternoon at 43.5 degrees.

The highest temperature in Falls Creek for that heatwave came to 30.5 degrees on Wednesday 28, overtaking the previous 16 January 2014 record of 29.7 degrees.

In the Alpine Shire, the coldest day occurred at Mount Hotham on Friday, 16 January, with the lowest maximum temperature recorded at 8.2 degrees.

The coolest days at Mount Hotham on average for the month came to 19.3 degrees.

The coldest night was also recorded at Mount Hotham on the morning of Thursday, 22 January, at negative 0.4 degrees.

Due to the exceptionally hot and dry conditions throughout the month, the Alpine Shire saw below-average rainfall across most of the shire, with Falls Creek seeing the most rainfall of 46.2 millimetres.