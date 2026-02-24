This charming two storey cottage presents an exceptional opportunity to secure a comfortable and stylish family home, perfectly positioned with sweeping valley views, ideal for those seeking a tranquil lifestyle without compromising convenience.



Offering a spacious and inviting layout, this property is being sold on a Walk In, Walk Out basis with all furnishings included. Currently operating as a fully furnished holiday rental, it will be sold with confirmed forward bookings - making it an ideal turnkey investment.



Inside, the home features bright, open plan living areas that create a spacious and welcoming environment, perfect for everyday family life and entertaining. The kitchen is well appointed with all essential appliances and generous storage, providing a functional and inviting space. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area enjoys your stunning valley outlook, enhancing every meal and gathering.



This residence features three bedrooms, including a downstairs master that enjoys its own ensuite with a deep spa bath, shower, vanity, and toilet - an ideal retreat for relaxation after a busy day. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms along with the family bathroom that contains a shower, vanity and toilet as well.



Outside, the generous backyard boasts lush lawns and deck areas designed for outdoor living and entertaining, all framed by the breathtaking backdrop of Bright and its surrounding mountains. The fully fenced yard provides a safe and secure space for pets and children to play, featuring outdoor seating, BBQ facilities, and ample room for outdoor activities.



Located just a short and easy walk to town, you'll enjoy close proximity to cafes, shops, and local amenities, providing everyday convenience in a beautiful setting.



Combining lifestyle, comfort, and location, this property represents an outstanding investment opportunity or family home in the heart of Bright. Don't miss your chance to make this delightful cottage yours.