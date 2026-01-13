Perched amidst the serene foothills of Wandiligong, this enchanting four bedroom, two-bathroom abode beckons families seeking solace and adventure alike. Embracing nearly half an acre of picturesque Wandiligong land, this residence offers unparalleled vistas, including breathtaking sights of Mystic Hill and the graceful dance of paragliders against the sky.



Beyond its charming exterior, this two-storey haven boasts a regal circular driveway, a testament to its historic significance and timeless allure. Step inside to discover a sanctuary of comfort and elegance, where a formal lounge invites you to unwind while soaking in the mesmerizing panoramas.



The heart of the home lies in its modern kitchen and dining area, where memories are made over hearty meals amidst lush, manicured gardens. Revel in the convenience of gas and electric cooking, a dishwasher, and a sprawling walk-in pantry. Venture outdoors to the covered terrace, where the beauty of nature unfolds with each passing season.



From timber-look flooring to lofty ceilings, every detail exudes sophistication and warmth. Ascend to the upper level to find a versatile rumpus room, alongside two generously-sized bedrooms and a chic bathroom with double vanities.



Outside, a sprawling 1723m2 fenced allotment beckons, complete with a sizable workshop and ample parking for six vehicles, including provisions for caravan or boat storage. With hiking trails and mountain biking routes at your doorstep and the vibrant town of Bright just minutes away, embrace the quintessential village lifestyle in Wandiligong's embrace.