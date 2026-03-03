Perfectly positioned on a generous 784sqm allotment, this charming three-bedroom, one-bathroom clad home offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience, and low-maintenance living.



Step inside to discover an inviting open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that welcomes you with warmth and light. The well-equipped kitchen includes an electric cooktop, bench oven, and ample bench, cupboard, and drawer space, making it both functional and stylish. The adjoining living area is a comfortable haven all year round, with a cosy wood heater for winter nights and a split-system air conditioner to keep things cool in summer.



Each of the bedrooms is inviting, with the main bedroom offering built-in robes for convenient storage. While the bathroom features a full bath and vanity, with a separate WC for added practicality. The laundry complete the interior layout and provides direct access to the outdoors.



A spacious deck at the rear of the property is perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing while overlooking the established trees and gardens. The home also includes a garden shed and woodshed, as well as retaining walls at the front, ensuring the property remains easy to maintain.



Currently operating as a successful holiday accommodation, the property is being offered fully furnished, presenting an excellent opportunity for investors or those seeking a ready-to-enjoy home. Additional features include a two-car carport and a prime location close to the hospital, Reform Hill, and within walking distance of the town centre.



Whether you’re looking for a permanent residence, a holiday getaway, or a proven investment, this delightful property delivers space, comfort, and convenience in equal measure. Contact Agent today to arrange a private inspection.