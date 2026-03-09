Saturday's Myrtleford Garage Sale was a great success, with 22 vendors registered at sites around town and playing host to hundreds of bargain hunters.

Attendees browsed everything from camping and outdoor adventure gear, motorbikes, an Erstwilder brooch collection, antique and vintage dolls, household goods, bric-a-brac, tools, collectables and much more.

The event hub at the Myrtleford Community Centre was busy all morning, distributing 150 garage sale maps to visitors, serving up 90 delicious bacon-and-egg breakfast rolls and selling 25 bags of fire briquettes.

The event has already raised more than $2700, with proceeds from four donation tins and the remaining 75 bags of briquettes to be added to the donation to Victoria Police Legacy to create a lasting memorial at the Bright Police Station, in honour of Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart and Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson killed while on duty at Porepunkah last August.

Two of the garage sale's driving forces, Connor and his mother Romina McEwan, thanked the wonderful supportive community of Myrtleford for the "fantastic effort, [which shows our] community spirit is alive and well".

The MTGS committee said it was a great result for the hard work of Connor.

"Connor, your initiative and dedication to raise donations for the raffle, to get the press and radio involved, to get out-of-town support with the donation of the fire briquettes and the work done on the day is amazing," an MTGS committee spokesperson said.

"You are a remarkable young man; smart, dedicated, brave, kind and compassionate.

"Thank you Connor and Romina, for making this a special event for us, too.

"We’re also grateful of the Alpine Shire and the Myrtleford Tourist Information Centre's support."

The MTGS raffle included $2100 worth of items donated by local businesses and community members, including; Buffalo Farm Equipment, Café Fez, Tante C, Elkemi, Creature Crafts, Dahlsen Mitre10, Nails and beauty FX, Michelini Wines, Myrtleford Garden Supplies, Ovens and Kiewa Veterinary Clinic, Reclaim Café, Style In Hairdressers, the Office of Lost Ancestry and five anonymous donations.

The morning's breakfast barbeque was supported by Heiner’s Bakery and Foodworks with donations of rolls, bacon and eggs.