The Myrtleford Showgrounds hosted a successful succession of horse cutting days last week, as a record number of participants and cattle attended this year's Alpine Regional Horseman's Association (ARHA) Cutting Horse Show.

From this past Thursday to Sunday, enthusiasts, professionals, rookies and non-professionals gathered to see the latest cattle-cutting action, as hundreds of riders entered the ring, after a warm-up in the 'loping pen'.

Mark Ruff emerged as the '$15,000 Non-Pro winner', on 'Lady Phairy Tale' with a final score of 148.

The 'Go Round 1' category saw Paul Beath claim first place, on 'Petas Sugar Man' with a final score of 149.

The 'Rookies' division saw Edward Myer emerge victorious with a final score of 149, riding 'Bulla Nickel'.

First place in the '8 N Up' Non-Pro event, was claimed by Imogen Randell as she rode 'Spin N Metallic', with an overall score of 154.

Cutting event co-ordinator, Steve Graves, said a good weekend was had by all.

"I'd like to thank everyone for supporting our event," he said.

"Not just the spectators and competitors, but also the local traders and wider community for their support.

"I'd like to thank all the professional horse cutting trainers who came along and helped this year's competitors.

"They were on site from 6:30am, until the show finished on the day; they're a huge part of the event.

"Each competitor was helped by four trainers at a time, to keep the cattle positioned where they should be within the ring during the run; 'herd help', we call it.

"These trainers each run a professional training business, but also give their time free of charge during these competitions, to support the participants and each other during the runs.

"Thanks also to Liam Harrington Stock Transport and Reece Murray Murray's Stock Transport for their great work over the event weekend."

Spectators, Sally and Michael Neilson from Melbourne said the event was a great way to spend a morning; having a coffee and watching some skillful people at work.

Claire McMahon from Whorouly South entered the 'Rookies' division at this year's cutting event and earned joint 16th place with 129 on 'Reyving About This Hat'.

"This is my second cutting show I've entered, so I haven't been competing long," she said.

"In Queensland I worked for a trainer; that's how I was introduced to the sport, but I didn't get involved myself for about five years.

"It's great to see there are people here from everywhere this year."