Hundreds of cyclists will take to the hills this Sunday to participate in the annual Peaks Challenge - a 235 kilometre circular course, with over 4000 metres of elevation gain and a 13-hour time limit.

Cycling enthusiasts will push off from Falls Creek and travel to Tawonga Gap, cycle south to Harrietville and Chain Bay Three (The Black Hole), on to Mount Hotham and Dinner Plain, over to Omeo and up to Anglers Rest, Back of Falls and Trapyard Gap before climbing 'The Beast' back to the starting line.

Falls Creek Alpine Resort general manager, Colleen Gwynne, said they are thrilled to host the Peaks Challenge once more.

"[We are ready] to welcome an incredible number of road cycling enthusiasts to our winding alpine roads, which we proudly call our backyard," she said.

"As one of Australia’s premier destinations for road, gravel and mountain biking, we are overjoyed to see both locals and visitors take on this exciting challenge once again this year.

"Happy riding!"

As part of their registration, participants are able to raise funds for 'Ride2School', a Bicycle Network program which empowers more kids to get active and ride to school safely, help create healthier, happier school communities and inspire the next generation of bike riders.

For more information about the Peaks Challenge and to get your tickets, visit: https://bicyclenetwork.com.au/rides-and-events/peaks-challenge/

Road Closures: Sunday, 8 March

Bogong High Plains Road: (Falls Creek to Mount Beauty, between 5:30am and 9am)

Tawonga Gap Road: (Tawonga to Germantown, between 6:30am and 10:30am)

Great Alpine Road: (Harrietville to Hotham Heights, between 8am and 1:30pm)

Bogong High Plains Road: (Glen Valley to Falls Creek, between 12pm and 8:30pm)