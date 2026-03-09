Paragliders taking off overhead at Mystic Park had the best views of Pioneer Park in Bright which was packed to capacity over the long weekend, as thousands flocked to the region for the Brighter Days Festival.

Attendees enjoyed three days of awesome live music, delicious local food stalls, pony rides, market stalls, silent disco, mountain views, celebration and more - all in the name of fundraising for children's charities.

For the first year, Brighter Days opened on Saturday and Sunday to the public for free between 8am and 1pm.

Brighter Days Foundation vice president, Jason Reid OAM said however busy the mornings were, the evenings were ten times busier.

"I haven't heard anyone say anything about this Brighter Days, other than how it's the best year ever," he said.

"At the moment, we still have lots of things to tally up and pledges to get through, but overall we had a very successful round of donations offered this year.

"On Sunday, we even had one person in the crowd stand up in-between music sets and pledge $50,000.

"That person hadn't been to Brighter Days before and as soon as he heard what we're about, he walked straight up to stage and made his pledge."

By Monday afternoon, Mr Reid said their 150 on-hand volunteers had done some amazing work to clean up the event space.

"What took a week to build, we've almost packed up," he said.

"The Brighter Days committee are absolutely overwhelmed and in awe of our 250 volunteers, without whom this event wouldn't happen.

"It stagers us every time we hold Brighter Days: the support and generosity of people's time becomes greater and greater every year.

"We're hugely appreciative of everyone who supports us; from sponsors to donors and the local community who seem to always get right behind the event."

During Sunday evening's celebrations, Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas announced on stage the Oaks Lawn at Pioneer Park would be renamed the Jason Reid Oaks Lawn to honour his service to the community.

"It's a very humbling experience," Mr Reid said.

"Very humbling and a little bit emotional."

DEBRA Australia's national family support coordinator, Simone Baird, said for DEBRA alone, over $2 million in funding has been raised from Brighter Days weekends.

"We've been very lucky to be a big part of Brighter Days for 14 years now," she said.

"It's impacted us enormously...because of the very generous annual donations, we've been able to grow our programs and offer extra support to our families.

"We have EB nurses all around Australia, we have a family support program to supply individuals with medical aids and equipment and respite, we have a psychology program and a dietary program and so on.

"We didn't have that at the beginning and it's all thanks to Brighter Days.

"We've been very busy down at the DEBRA marquee, selling lots of flower crowns and hats and it's been great to see everyone having a really good time."

Founded in 2012 following a chance meeting between musicians and friends and young sufferers of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), the Brighter Days Foundation was built on a simple mission: make a real difference for children and families facing unimaginable challenges.

To date, the Foundation has donated more than $5.3 million to children’s charities, including: Debra Australia, which provides critical support services, medical supplies and research for those living with EB; Cure EB Foundation, which funds research to find a cure for EB; and The Cooper Trewin Foundation, supporting research and advocacy into sudden and unexplained death in children (SUDC).