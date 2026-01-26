Due to adverse weather conditions, round 11 of the Ovens and Murray Bowls weekend pennant was cancelled, so the resumption of the 25/26 season went to round 11 of the midweek pennant, which saw a positive start for the Myrtleford Bowls Club.

The A1 team travelled to Wodonga where they were successful, winning 67-46.

Best rink on the day was Mary Paton with Denis Piazza, Cheryl Lewis and Liz Saunders with a 23-13 shot win.

On the other rinks, Marino Candusio’s team won 23-16 as did Mick Dwyer’s crew (21-17).

The midweek B1 continued their successful season by beating Moyhu at Moyhu 55-46.

Best on the day was Jon Dunell with Sam Bonacci, Wayne Langdon and Graeme Piazza, winning 23-12.

Pauline Clearson’s team won narrowly, 15-14, while Col Smiths side went down 17-20.

In round 12 of the weekend pennant, the Myrtleford A1 team was outplayed by a determined Corowa RSL.

Playing at Corowa, they were beaten 64-67.

Mick Dwyer’s team dug in and managed to win 20-16 - Dwyer was with Rod Mitchell, Geoff Dyt and Wayne Stephens.

Greg Robbin’s gang were also successful winning 17-14, while Mary Paton’s group lost 13-18 and Marino Candusio’s team went down 14-19.

It was an interesting tussle in the weekend B1, when second-top team Myrtleford took on top team Moyhu at Moyhu.

It was the outstanding performance by Jeff Stagg, Pauline Clearson, Greg Pepyat and Matt Dunell, where the 19-10 game put Myrtleford in a winning position.

However, it went down to the last shot of the day before Myrtleford ultimately triumphed 46-45.

Graham Burrington’s team lost narrowly 13-14 and Lindsay Hamilton’s group lost 14-21.

It was a disappointing weekend for the B2 side when they travelled to Corowa only to be soundly beaten by Corowa Civic 48-66.

Best on a bad day was Martin Kupferle’s rink – Kupferle, with Helen Murtagh, Norm Vonarx and Adrian Novak, narrowly lost 16-18.

Pippa LaSpina’s team lost 21-24, as did Gareth Williams’ (11-24).