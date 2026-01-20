Exciting progress is underway at the Bright Bowls Club, with renovation work on the club’s W. Spinks Green No. 1 officially commencing on Tuesday, 13 January.

With favourable weather on their side, the club expects the upgraded green to be completed and in top playing condition ahead of the Geoff Jones Tournament on 12 April.

More importantly, the club hopes the green will be ready to support a strong start to the next pennant season in October.

The works included a deep cut and scarification, with new soil and levelling works to be conducted soon.

Club spokesperson Trevor Poyner shared his enthusiasm for the project.

“This will be great for the Bright Bowls Club,” he said.

“You never know - with the population of Bright growing, we’d love to welcome more bowlers to our club.”